Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Apollo Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

