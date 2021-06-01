Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,217 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of UMH Properties worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 158 shares of company stock valued at $3,004. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $958.20 million, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

