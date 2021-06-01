Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at B. Riley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VCTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

