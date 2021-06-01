VIDY (VIDY) Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One VIDY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VIDY has traded 48.3% higher against the US dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $33.16 million and $2.41 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00082711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.73 or 0.01020136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.80 or 0.09780651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00091709 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

