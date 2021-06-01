Vidya (VIDYA) Price Reaches $0.15

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Vidya has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $923,439.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidya has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00082100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.01024701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.62 or 0.09894498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00091787 BTC.

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,932,012 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

