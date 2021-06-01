Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.14 ($117.82).

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of EPA DG opened at €92.92 ($109.32) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.22. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

