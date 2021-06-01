Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.20

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 358509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

VEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEI. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $20,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $17,769,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,284,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.