Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 159.38 ($2.08).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -18.43. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 214 ($2.80). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.28.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.