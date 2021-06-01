Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 159.38 ($2.08).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -18.43. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 214 ($2.80). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.28.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
