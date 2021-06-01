Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.00

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 19715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Several brokerages have commented on VSTO. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 207,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

