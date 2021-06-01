Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Up 30.5% in May

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 10,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $879,310. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,118,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vistra by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 2,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,580 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

