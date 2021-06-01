Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $22.44 million and $3.01 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.