Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.94

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.94 and traded as high as $35.95. Vivendi shares last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

