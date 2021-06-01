VNT Chain Market Cap Hits $12.52 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $107,049.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00084167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.01020026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.83 or 0.09776715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092021 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

