Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -160.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $231,095.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,320 shares of company stock worth $2,957,852. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $24,860,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after buying an additional 800,455 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,225 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,805,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,995,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

