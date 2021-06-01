Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.11 ($75.42).

Shares of VNA opened at €51.14 ($60.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is €53.83 and its 200-day moving average is €55.56. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

