Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 617.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,710 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vontier worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

