Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) vs. LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Critical Analysis

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of LMP Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Vroom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for LMP Automotive and Vroom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Vroom 2 3 13 0 2.61

Vroom has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.66%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive -15.82% -11.13% -9.11% Vroom -15.19% -19.28% -14.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LMP Automotive and Vroom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $30.44 million 4.82 -$4.82 million N/A N/A Vroom $1.36 billion 4.56 -$202.80 million ($2.44) -18.59

LMP Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vroom.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

