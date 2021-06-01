Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 40% Lower Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00006612 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $41.78 million and $349,363.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 40% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00132483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.33 or 0.01007410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.30 or 0.09790544 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

