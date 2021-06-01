W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $76.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

