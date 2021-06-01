Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average of $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $399.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $136,021,199.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,323,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

