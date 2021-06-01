Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 404,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.95. 113,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,919,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $399.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.