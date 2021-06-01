Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 369,735 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,735 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 3.00% of PaySign worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYS. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of PaySign by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PaySign by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

PaySign stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

