Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 53,955 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,955 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Simulations Plus worth $15,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

SLP opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309 over the last 90 days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.