Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 721,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.32% of Kaleyra as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,574,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kaleyra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Kaleyra by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

KLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

KLR opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $913,723.30. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $397,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $594,400 and have sold 313,889 shares valued at $5,888,164. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.