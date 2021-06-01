Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 438,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,214,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.86% of Nu Skin Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $32,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares in the company, valued at $924,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,989 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

