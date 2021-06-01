Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 214,000 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $23,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95.

