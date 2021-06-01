Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 272,735 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,735 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.79% of Radiant Logistics worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Separately, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.