Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 94,561 Shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.98% of VIA optronics worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in VIA optronics by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 253,990 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,721,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIAO opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. VIA optronics AG has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

