Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,326,509 CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,326,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,974,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.52% of CuriosityStream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 394,838 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $2,823,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $5,833,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CURI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $669.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.29.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

