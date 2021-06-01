Wasatch Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of PetIQ worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $24,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after buying an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,397,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $3,254,000.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other news, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $387,357.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,719.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,566 shares of company stock valued at $61,441,572 in the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PETQ opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.