Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658,908 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.99% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $21,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

