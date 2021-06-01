Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,196 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Paya worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYA. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,225,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paya alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.