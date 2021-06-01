Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,761 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 217,168 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 394,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 26,088 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,544,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,085. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHEF. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

