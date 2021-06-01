Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $14.82 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213,880 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $265.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

