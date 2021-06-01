Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $15.93 Million Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,878 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,718,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,503,000. 23.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of HYFM opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.