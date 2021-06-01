Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $20.53 Million Stock Holdings in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.59% of Altabancorp worth $20,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,779 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

ALTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

