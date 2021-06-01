Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $21.98 Million Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,060 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.57% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $21,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BDSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. Research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

