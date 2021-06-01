Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $23.05 Million Stock Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,320 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.76% of NeoPhotonics worth $23,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $441,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,771 shares of company stock worth $2,012,239 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.