Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $23.89 Million Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.38% of UFP Technologies worth $23,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPT. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $10,550,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,563,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,526,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $409.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.92.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,403.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

