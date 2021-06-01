Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 82,387 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.10% of Luna Innovations worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after buying an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 67,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,853,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

