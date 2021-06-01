Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $9.99 Million Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,016 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.00% of i3 Verticals worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIIV. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

