Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Addus HomeCare worth $24,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,818. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

