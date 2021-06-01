Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.65% of Surgalign worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 305.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,417 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter worth $654,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

SRGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

SRGA stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $216.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

