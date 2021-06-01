Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 385,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.66% of Stoneridge worth $22,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after buying an additional 60,348 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Stoneridge by 97.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at about $1,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Stoneridge by 95.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SRI stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.
Several research firms have issued reports on SRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CL King lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
