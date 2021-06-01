Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 238.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162,616 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

