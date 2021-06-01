Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,762 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.58% of Nkarta worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $718,510.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

