Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706,434 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 3.22% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $17,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 165,838 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 230,967 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $456.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 2.06. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $258,645.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 591,156 shares of company stock valued at $7,750,065. 30.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

