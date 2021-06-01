Wasatch Advisors Inc. Invests $17.54 Million in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,719,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $17,542,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.71% of Conformis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conformis by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Conformis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,545 shares of company stock worth $118,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

