Wasatch Advisors Inc. Invests $7.54 Million in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 473,873 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,544,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,843 shares of company stock worth $62,253 over the last three months. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFBK opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

