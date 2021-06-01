Wasatch Advisors Inc. Invests $9.40 Million in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.97% of Nautilus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 154,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $550.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

In related news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

